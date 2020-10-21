Four fishermen stranded in Manjeera river in Medak

Four people who went for fishing were stranded in the middle of the Manjeera river near Pothamshettipally of Kolcharam mandal of Medak district on Wednesday.

The fishermen identified as Dumpalu Ellam and Sadula Yadagiri from Kishtapur, Skylab and Nagaiah from Medak caught in the water following the water release from the upstream. The four people who were stranded on a rock called up the police. Medak rural CI Palavelli and other staff rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The police deployed expert swimmers from Medak and Kishtapur to bring back the fishermen.

The water level in Manjeera has been increased all of a sudden after the irrigation authorities lifted one gate of Singur project releasing water to the downstream. The four persons stranded 50-km downstream from the Singur.