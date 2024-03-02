Four injured, three critical after car overturns in Mulugu district

A car accident took place on Saturday morning at the check post between Pasara and Tadwai in Govinda Raopeta mandal of Mulugu district. The incident took place when the driver applied accelerator instead of brakes abruptly, causing the car to overturn. The forest staff on duty at the check post promptly responded to the accident and rushed the passengers to Mulugu Hospital via emergency services.





The passengers involved in the accident were Mahesh, Sampath, Gnyaneshwar, and Bharat from Hyderabad. They were originally en route to Karimnagar for a friend's wedding but decided to first seek divine darshan at the famous shrine of Lakshminarasimhaswamy in Malluru, Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district. Unfortunately, the car lost control at the Pasara check post and overturned during their journey to Malluru.



Mahesh sustained serious injuries in the accident, while the other three passengers suffered minor injuries. Bharat was reportedly driving the car at the time of the incident. The beat officer Krishna, along with base staff Raju and Sai, acted swiftly to transport the victims to Mulugu Hospital for medical treatment using emergency services.