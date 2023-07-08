Live
- 15th Anniversary Fete: SVBC channel gets global recognition with Parayanams says TTD chief
- Garima Parihar: ‘Pushpa Impossible’ taught me to pursue my aspirations relentlessly
- Resolve streetlight complaints in two days: Mayor to officials
- Ovapex Tablets: Solution for managing PCOS, female infertility!
- Missing Jain pontiff in K'taka murdered, police launch search for body
- National Video Game Day
- Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, southwest monsoon intensifies
- Official: Celebration song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to be out soon
- Telangana Government to pay telephone bills of 27,000 ASHA workers from this month
- Bengal Guv condemns poll violence, says blot on democratic set-up
Four killed in fatal road accident in Asifabad
Highlights
An auto carrying passengers was hit by an unknown vehicle at Mekaladandi, Gudihatnur mandal
Asifabad: In a tragic mishap four people in Adilabad district. An auto carrying passengers was hit by an unknown vehicle at Mekaladandi, Gudihatnur mandal on Saturday. Four people lost their lives on the spot in this incident. Others were grievously injured.
On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the victims and the dead bodies to the nearest hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS