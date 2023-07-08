  • Menu
Four killed in fatal road accident in Asifabad

Representational Image
Highlights

An auto carrying passengers was hit by an unknown vehicle at Mekaladandi, Gudihatnur mandal

Asifabad: In a tragic mishap four people in Adilabad district. An auto carrying passengers was hit by an unknown vehicle at Mekaladandi, Gudihatnur mandal on Saturday. Four people lost their lives on the spot in this incident. Others were grievously injured.

On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and shifted the victims and the dead bodies to the nearest hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

