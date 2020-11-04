Four persons held for blackmailing minor girl in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Town 2 police on Wednesday arrested four persons, who threatened a minor girl by morphing her photos in indecent manner and demanded Rs 3 lakh from her.

Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, also in-charge of Kothagudem sub-division, briefed the media in Kothagudem on Wednesday. According to him, A Siva Krishna (24), resident of Khanapur village of Armur mandal in Nizamabad district, trapped a 14-year-old-girl of Gowthampur in Kothagudem and collected her photos through WhatsApp. He morphed her photos indecently and sent them to the girl's mobile and blackmailed her to give for Rs 3 lakh to delete the photos.

Siva Krishna along with his friends P Sandeep Kumar, S Karthik and G Vijay Kumar met the girl in Gowthampur on September 18 and took the girl's gold chain. Later, they demanded the girl through WhatsApp to pay Rs 3 lakh. Meanwhile, the girl's family members came to know about this and informed the police. Cops caught them while they were demanding money from the girl on Tuesday at Pragathivanam Park in Rudrampur in the town.

The ASP appealed the parents to keep an eye on their children to avoid such things.