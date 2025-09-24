Fraudsters dupe 68-yr-old man of Rs 26 lakh

Hyderabad: An elderly man in Hyderabad was swindled over Rs 26 lakh in a cybercrime operation involving scammers posing as high-ranking ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) and NIA (National Investigation Agency) officials. This case has sparked widespread public concern and highlighted urgent issues in digital safety and law enforcement vigilance across the city and beyond.

Over a period from September 17 to 19, the 68-year-old victim began receiving persistent phone and WhatsApp video calls from men claiming to represent the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and even the Director General of Police (DGP).

The callers faked a terrifying story that his phone number and photos were allegedly found in the mobile of a ‘terrorist’ linked to a deadly “Pahalgam attack”, implicating the victim in terrorism, money laundering, and links to foreign agencies like Pakistan’s ISI.

To put more pressure, the fraudsters shared convincing fake arrest warrants, RBI letters, and other fabricated documents over WhatsApp, constantly threatening imminent arrest unless the man proved his innocence. They demanded large sums for a supposed “No Objection Certificate” and requested secrecy from everyone, intensifying his isolation and fear.

Terrified of arrest and public humiliation, the man broke his fixed deposits, arranging transfers totaling Rs 6.06 lakh from his own accounts, and an additional Rs 20 lakh from his wife’s savings, into an account titled “Hentry Jones.” The fraud went undiscovered until his family noticed suspicious behavior and stepped in, urging the victim to approach the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

In response, Hyderabad’s cybercrime authorities and police immediately took up the case, investigating the accounts used and tracing the digital forensics around the scam. Officials are using this case to remind the public that government agencies never ask for money for investigations, never issue trending “digital arrest” warrants, and never urge secrecy. Citizens are advised to hang up and contact the official National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or cybercrime.gov.in if they receive such calls.

The scam’s audacity has captured the attention of local and national news portals, sparking debate and warnings across Telugu and English media. Social media, including Hyderabad police handles, have re-shared safety advisories.

This case is only the latest in a concerning trend across Hyderabad and Telangana, with digital con men impersonating government and police officials to extort money.

Similar impersonation scams have been reported in local Telugu outlets, including fraudsters mimicking revenue officials and NIA agents to exploit trust or fear.

Cybercrime officials warn that the linkage between international crime syndicates and vulnerable elderly citizens is a growing worry, prompting urgent calls for digital literacy campaigns and swifter inter-bank cooperation.