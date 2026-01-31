Free breakfast for sarkari School students on Cabinet radar: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that if the financial situation becomes favourable, the entire Cabinet, along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is seriously considering providing free breakfast to students in government schools.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a public meeting organised on Friday to mark the completion of 150 years of the Mogiligidda High School in Mogiligidda village, Ranga Reddy district. Bhatti explained that the breakfast scheme has already been launched as a pilot project in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s constituency.

He said the government’s resolve is strong, and if financial conditions permit and resources are mobilised, the free breakfast scheme will definitely be implemented in all government schools. Keeping in mind that children in their growing years are unable to develop fully due to lack of proper nutrition, the government is seriously deliberating in this direction.

The Deputyy Chief Minister emphasised that only through a Common School System can society grow like a united family. When children grow up studying together from a young age, a sense of togetherness develops, fostering a constructive mindset where there is no discrimination based on caste, religion, rich or poor.

With this vision, the government is constructing Young India Integrated Residential Schools. For the first time anywhere in the country, each school is being built on 25 acres with a budget of Rs 200 crore. Across the state, construction has begun simultaneously in 100 constituencies, with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

He said the 150-year-old Mogiligidda School has a glorious history. Until 1952, education was imparted in Urdu medium, after which Telugu medium was introduced. In 2008, late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy firmly insisted on introducing English medium in government schools across the undivided state and implemented it.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that when discussions were held in the Legislative Council on introducing English medium in government schools, the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, noticing him as an MLC, gestured for him to speak.