Free cardiac medical camp held at Dhanwanthari Hospital, NTPC-Ramagundam

Ramagundam: NTPC-Ramagundam Hospital in association with KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, has organised one-day free cardiac medical camp at Dhanwanthari Hospital on Tuesday wherein 157 persons from the township registered. Out of them, 130 persons have undergone consultation, 85 persons 2D Echo and 101 ECG. Dr Fanindra and his team from KIMS Hospital checked the patients.



Sugar Test and BP also tested on the occasion.

Dr PP Kulkarni, ED (Ramagundam & Telangana) & RED-South (In-charge); Avinash Saraswat, GM (FGD); Dr Sashmita Dash, CMO; Dr Bijay Nayak, Senior Specialist (Medicine) and others were present on the occasion.