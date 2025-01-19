Live
Hanging power cables to be a thing of past soon?
In a major move to enhance the aesthetic view of Hyderabad, the TGSPDCL(Southern Power Distribution Company Limited) has commenced the process of laying underground cable network for power supply by replacing the existing overhead lines.
Following the instructions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TGSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that the company initiated the process of identifying interested and capable parties for executing works so that reliability of the network will be improved. Additionally, through UG cabling it is envisaged that public safety, efficiency in operations, and aesthetic view of the city will be improved. This will further enable Hyderabad to be positioned as one of the global cities.
In view of the above, TGSPDCL was inviting interested parties who have carried out successful underground cabling works in other large cities or in other countries to come forward and participate in the expression of Interest (EOI) floated by TGSPDCL.