Free HS Vaccination Drive Conducted for Cattle in Nagarkurnool
Nagar kurnool: A free Hemorrhagic Septicemia (HS) vaccination drive was carried out on cattle in Manthati and Ganyagula villages of Nagarkurnool Mandal on Tuesday. The program was inspected by Dr. B. Gnanasekhar, District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer.
He informed that HS is a dangerous disease affecting cows, calves, and buffaloes, causing severe health issues if not addressed in time. Farmers were advised to ensure their cattle are vaccinated every six months without fail.
As per Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Ashok, Mandal Veterinary Officers, a total of 426 cattle were vaccinated during the drive, including 310 cows and 116 buffaloes.
Veterinary staff involved in the program included JVO Satyam, LSA Srisailam, Vinay, Vanaja, VA Sana, OS Niranjan, Satish, Maqbool, Bhaskar, Kurumurthy, Pullayya, and Lingaswamy.