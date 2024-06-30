  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Free Medical Camp Organized at Endo-Rite Multi Specialty Center in Vasavi Nagar

Free Medical Camp Organized at Endo-Rite Multi Specialty Center in Vasavi Nagar
x
Highlights

On the 30th of June, Cantonment Legislator Mr. Ganesh praised the efforts of Dr. Amit Goyal for initiating a free medical camp at the Endo-Rite Multi Specialty Center in Ward-5 Vasavi Nagar.

On the 30th of June, Cantonment Legislator Mr. Ganesh praised the efforts of Dr. Amit Goyal for initiating a free medical camp at the Endo-Rite Multi Specialty Center in Ward-5 Vasavi Nagar. The MLA expressed his appreciation for the noble gesture of providing free medical services to the community.

During the event, MLA Ganesh commended Dr. Amit Goyal for his dedication to serving the underprivileged and urged him to continue organizing such camps in the future to benefit the needy. CEO Uma Shankar, Congress leaders Satish, local leaders, and other community members also attended the program to show their support for the initiative.

The free medical camp organized by Dr. Amit Goyal was a testament to the spirit of service and compassion that is essential for a thriving community. It is hoped that such initiatives will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X