Free Medical Camp Organized at Endo-Rite Multi Specialty Center in Vasavi Nagar

On the 30th of June, Cantonment Legislator Mr. Ganesh praised the efforts of Dr. Amit Goyal for initiating a free medical camp at the Endo-Rite Multi Specialty Center in Ward-5 Vasavi Nagar. The MLA expressed his appreciation for the noble gesture of providing free medical services to the community.

During the event, MLA Ganesh commended Dr. Amit Goyal for his dedication to serving the underprivileged and urged him to continue organizing such camps in the future to benefit the needy. CEO Uma Shankar, Congress leaders Satish, local leaders, and other community members also attended the program to show their support for the initiative.

The free medical camp organized by Dr. Amit Goyal was a testament to the spirit of service and compassion that is essential for a thriving community. It is hoped that such initiatives will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.







