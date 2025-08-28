Free Power is the Legacy of Left Struggles, Not a Gift: CPI, CPM, CPI(ML)

Gadwal: District leaders of the CPI, CPM, and CPI(ML) New Democracy strongly criticized the Central Government for “burdening the common man” in the name of Adani Smart Power Meters, while recalling that the free power supply being enjoyed today was the outcome of the historic electricity struggle led by Left parties 23 years ago.

Marking the 23rd anniversary of the Electricity Struggle, district secretaries A. Venkataswamy (CPI), B. Anjaneyulu (CPM), and Jammichedu Karthik (CPI-ML New Democracy) paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the movement at the district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that government-owned power corporations were established with the investments and hard-earned contributions of the people. However, as part of World Bank-driven reforms, the then government had attempted to privatize the electricity sector, entering into agreements to raise power tariffs by 15% every year for four consecutive years.

They recalled that in opposition, nine Left parties gave a call for “Chalo Assembly”, during which the government opened fire at Basheerbagh, resulting in the martyrdom of Ramakrishna, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Balaswamy. The sacrifices of those martyrs, they said, led to the withdrawal of the tariff hikes and the formation of the Jayati Ghosh Committee on agriculture.

The Left leaders alleged that today, the Central Government is centralizing control over electricity and handing it over to corporate houses like Ambani and Adani. They accused the Centre of forcing states to install smart meters for agricultural motors under the guise of reforms and denying loans to states that do not comply.

“Smart meters are a tool to exploit the poor. Just as petrol and diesel prices keep increasing, privatization of electricity will push charges beyond the reach of the common man, undermine social justice, cripple agriculture, and stall national development,” they said.

The leaders also reminded that during the early days of independence, no private company had come forward to invest in the power sector, but now the wealth created by the people is being handed over to private monopolies. They stressed that only through the protection of public sector institutions and assets can the exploitation of people through arbitrary tariff hikes and price increases be prevented.

They urged people to draw inspiration from the electricity struggles of the past and actively participate in the united movements against privatization of the power sector and for the protection of public sector undertakings.

CPI leaders Ranganna, Gopal Rao, CPM district committee members Param Jyothi, Upper Narasimha, CPI-ML leaders Danayya, AISF district secretary Praveen, Yamappa, CITU district secretary VV Narasimha, along with activists Praveen, Thimmappa, Venkatesh, Kollam Madhu, Gattu Thimmappa, Balakrishna, Tirupatanna, Majjiga Anjaneyulu, Kollam Anjaneyulu and others participated in the programme.