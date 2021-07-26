Free Services to Patients: Huge response from visiting doctors to BIRRD offer

Hyderabad: The call given by the TTD-run BIRRD Hospital inviting ortho doctors as visiting consultants to offer free services to needy patients in BIRRD has been receiving overwhelming response from experts across the country.

So far about 90 ortho specialists have sent their applications expressing their willingness to offer free services. After thoroughly verifying the applications, the BIRRD authorities have selected a few specialists.

According to Special Officer of BIRRD Dr R Reddeppa Reddy, already 16 ortho experts have been rendering their services to patients. Among these doctors, some consultants will visit monthly once, while a few monthly twice and offer free services to patients including surgeries.

He said Dr K Krishnaiah (KIMS), Dr Krishna Kiran (Chief Consultant, Medi Cover Hospital, New Delhi), Dr Hemath (Orthoscopy Bengaluru) have also done critical surgeries apart from attending OP services.

The BIRRD Special Officer said among the selected ortho specialists who sent their applications were Dr Sunil Ansangi (Chandigarh), Doctors IV Reddy, Balavardhan Reddy, Sai Lakshman Anne.

Senior consultants, including Doctors Chandrasekhar, Vikas Reddy, Vinay Kishore, have come forward to render voluntary service. Apart from them, ortho experts, including Doctors Sunil, Bhaskar Ananda Kumar (Manipal), Surya Prakash, J Madhusudhan Rao have also agreed to render their valuable services to the patients. Besides, Dr Rajesh Malhotra (HoD of AIIMS, New Delhi) has also given his nod to offer free services.

As a token of their valuable free services, TTD will provide free accommodation, darshan, to-and-fro transportation from Tirumala to Tirupati and back, to the expert doctors and their families.