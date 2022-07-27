Free training camp programme concludes

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday took part in the meeting organised on the occasion of the conclusion of the free training camp organised under the auspices of Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah. MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and PJR coaching manager Jagdeeshwar Reddy were also present. On the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with MLC Mahender Reddy and MLA Kale Yadaiah distributed the study material to the candidates appearing for the competitive exams.

Speaking on this occasion, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy wished the students those appearing for the competitive exams. She said that nobody cared to provide coaching and other things in the past but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who has a great vision has thought and arranged coaching classes for those appearing for the competitive exams everywhere in the State. She also said that CM KCR has initiated the filling of 93,000 jobs like never before and 1.3 lakh jobs have been filled in the last 8 years. She informed that Chief Minister went to Delhi 10 times for the orders of the new zonal system from the President. By giving step-by-step job notifications, about 60,000 notifications have been given so far, she added. The Minister also said that employment opportunities will be provided for 12,000 people in the Kaitex industry to be built in Shabad.

Minister KTR is working to create large-scale jobs in the private sector by taking the initiative to establish many industries in Telangana. PJR coaching manager Jagdeeshwar Reddy, TRS Senior leaders, TRS activists and others were also present.