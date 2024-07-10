Free training for group 1 prelims qualified

Gadwal: tsdesk.hans@gmail.com BC Study Circle Director K. Ramulu announced that the TG BC Study Circle Hyderabad will provide free training for students who have qualified for the Group-1 prelims announced by the Telangana State Government.

Eligible BC, SC, ST, and EBC candidates can apply online at [www.tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in](http://www.tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in) from the 10th to the 19th of this month. Applicants should have an annual income of less than 5 lakhs. The coaching classes will commence on the 22nd of this month and will last for three months. Additionally, a stipend of Rs. 5000/- per month will be provided to the trainees.

Director K. Ramulu informed that the TG BC Study Circle aims to help students become Group-1 officers by providing quality books and excellent teaching facilities. For more details, interested candidates can contact the phone number: 08546-293022.