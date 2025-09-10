Freyr Energy launches solar experience centre in Khammam

Khammam: Freyr Energy has launched its first ‘Solar Experience Centre’ in Khammam on Tuesday.

The Khammam centre is part of a broader initiative to enhance public awareness and accessibility to solar energy. Speaking on the occasion, Radhika Choudary, Co-founder & Director of Freyr Energy, said, “The Khammam Experience Centre is not just about business expansion—it reflects our mission to make solar accessible to every home and business. Khammam has strong solar potential, and this centre will allow people to see, touch, and understand the technology before making a choice.”

So far, the company has implemented 13.3 MW of rooftop solar projects in Telangana, including 0.65 MW within Khammam city alone. Similar experience centres have already been established in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Karimnagar, and in central Indian cities such as Bhopal, Indore, and Aurangabad.

These centres align with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) vision, aimed at helping consumers make informed decisions by offering hands-on access to solar technology.