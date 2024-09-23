Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health

Karimnagar: In a move aimed to address women’s health issues, an innovative programme has been setup by the District Collector Pamela Satpathy. She came up with an idea of organising a ‘Gram Sabha’ every Friday with the intention of solving health related problems of the women.

“If woman is healthy, the whole house will be happy. Some women are neglecting their health, not taking precautions post pregnancy and thus falling sick,” says Satpathy, bringing light to women’s issues in the country.

In this regard, it has been decided to carry out this programme every Friday across the district in coordination with ICDS, Women’s Welfare, Medical Health and Sakhi departments.

During the event in which women and children participate, focus is brought to health of women and discussions held on ways to address them. The Collector is in attendance along with officers of various departments to boost morale of the participants. “In particular, women and children suffering from malnutrition, who are underweight, and other health problems will be identified,” said the Collector, in a statement to The Hans India.

Asha workers, ANMs, medical officer and staff set up a camp at the place where the programme will take place and conduct necessary medical tests. “Later, they will be referred to hospital and if the diagnosis is made then the necessary treatment will be provided,” she said.

“Anaemic people are given necessary medicines and then sent to the hospital. Underprivileged children are provided nutrition through Anganwadi Centres,” said Pamela, whose main objective of is to make every woman healthy. “We will ensure that children get proper nutrition. Doctors take steps to ensure normal delivery for pregnant women. Take advantage of the Aroghya Mahila programme” she said.