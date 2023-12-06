From ABVP member to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy will be the first Congress Chief Minister of Telangana. He will be the youngest CM of the youngest State as he takes oath on December 7.

Born on November 8, 1969, in KondareddyPalli village of Nagarkurnool district, Revanth is a graduate of Osmania University. He began his political career as a member of ABVP while he was a student. Later he became a ZPTC member from Midjil mandal as an independent candidate in 2006. He is married to Geetha, niece of former union minister S Jaipal Reddy.

In 2007, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) as an independent candidate.

Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu and was elected from Kodangal in 2009 to the Legislative Assembly. He was a very active and aggressive young team member of TDP both inside and outside the Assembly.

After the formation of the Telangana State, he again contested from Kodangal for Assembly in 2014 and won the election. He served as working president of TDP from 2014-17.

Later in the year 2017, Revanth Reddy resigned from TDP and joined Congress. In 2018 he was given the position of working president of the Congress. He contested from Kodangal in 2018 and lost to BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy, marking his first defeat while contesting for the Legislative Assembly. Later, he contested from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

In the year 2021, Revanth was appointed as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief in June. On July 7 he took oath as the TPCC president.