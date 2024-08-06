From handshakes to outcomes…CM’s US visit spurs Cognizant to scale up operations in Telangana

Hyderabad: US-based IT company Cognizant has announced plans to expand its business activities in Telangana after meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Jersey on Monday.

The foundation for this new agreement between Cognizant and Telangana Government was laid out during the Davos visit of the Chief Minister and his delegation earlier this year.

The company, which has chosen Hyderabad as the site for a new centre, will build for a capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees. This decision underscores Cognizant’s commitment to leveraging Hyderabad’s rich talent pool and robust infrastructure to support its global operations.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hyderabad, a city that continues to demonstrate its strengths as a technology and innovation hub,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. The new centre will enable Cognizant to better serve global clients and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions in IT services and consulting, he added.

“The expansion of Cognizant’s operations in Hyderabad is a testament of confidence in the city’s growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, adding, “We are happy to support Cognizant in their growth journey and are looking forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our economy.”

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted the significance of this expansion, saying, “Hyderabad’s vibrant tech ecosystem continues to attract leading global companies. Cognizant’s decision to establish a new centre here strengthens our position as a leading IT hub.”

The new centre in Hyderabad will focus on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions. This expansion is expected to create numerous job opportunities, further bolstering Hyderabad’s standing as a key player in the global technology landscape.