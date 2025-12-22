From siloed schemes to a unified rural mission: VB-G RAM G Act for Viksit Bharat 2047

Hyderabad: Addressingconcerns over the rechristening of MGNREGA, the Centre on Sunday clarified that the proposed VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat—Guaranteed Rural Assets & Mission Governance) framework is a comprehensive modernisation initiative. This Act aims to deliver Viksit Bharat 2047 by unifying rural programmes into a single mission, elevating livelihoods, and empowering local governance.

Expanded Job Guarantee

At the heart of the proposal lies an expanded statutory job guarantee—increasing from 100 to 125 days per rural household. Officials emphasised that this 125-day assurance is legal, non-negotiable, and backed by rule-based funding norms to ensure predictability and timely provisioning of work. The Centre categorically rejected apprehensions of dilution, positioning the guarantee as the anchor for sustained rural income security and durable asset creation.

Cooperative Federalism in Financing

The financing model follows India’s proven cooperative federalism template: a 60:40 Centre–State cost-sharing ratio, and 90:10 for North-Eastern and Himalayan States. This approach pairs shared responsibility with stronger State ownership of outcomes, while enabling special assistance and transition support. States are encouraged to plan for saturation-based development rather than piecemeal work, ensuring long-term impact.

Normative Allocation for Equity

A key innovation introduced is Normative Allocation, an equitable, evidence-based method of distributing funds with higher weightage to lagging regions. This reduces uncertainty for States, empowers intra-state prioritisation, and fosters balanced regional development. By aligning Rs with metrics, the system supports durable, high-quality assets across water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood platforms, and climate resilience.

Unified Mission Architecture

Design-wise, the Act seeks to unify siloed schemes into a single mission. Village Gram Priority Plans (VGPPs), Panchayat-led and Gram Sabha-approved, are placed at the core to guarantee bottom-up flexibility. Planning will be consolidated through PM Gati Shakti-linked spatial technologies, while the creation of VB-NRIS (National Rural Infrastructure Stack) provides a unified digital backbone for project planning, monitoring, and disclosures. This digital stack is expected to accelerate coordination across ministries and cut duplication.

Transparency and Inclusion

The framework emphasises transparency through strengthened Social Audit, weekly disclosures, and mandatory biometric/GIS-based verification. To ensure inclusion, assisted modes, offline systems, and exception handling are built in so that no worker is left behind due to connectivity or authentication challenges. Special protections are guaranteed for elderly, infirm, migrant, and digitally excluded workers, with multiple verification channels such as biometric, OTP, and assisted modes. Clear rules prohibit the denial of wages due to technical difficulties.

State Flexibility Preserved

Contrary to fears of centralisation, the Centre stressed that VB-G RAM G enhances State flexibility. States will draft their own schemes, VGPPs, and work baskets, adding locally relevant works within four national priorities. The permissible works list has been reorganised—not reduced—to focus resources where impact is highest. States can also structure seasonal pauses to protect agricultural peaks without compromising livelihood security.

Consultative Genesis

The Centre highlighted that the Bill is the outcome of extensive consultations—inter-ministerial, inter-governmental, technical workshops, and multi-stakeholder dialogues. State suggestions have been incorporated into the VGPP structure, convergence framework, and digital systems. This consultative genesis reinforces decentralised governance, positioning Gram Panchayats as the principal planning and implementing authority.

Accountability and Monitoring

On accountability, the Act places unemployment allowance liability on States, incentivising proactive planning and timely work. Normative Allocation provides predictable resources to meet demand, while transparent, tech-enabled monitoring aims to reduce delays, improve asset quality, and ensure on-demand work availability.

Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Overall, VB-G RAM G is framed as a complete modernisation: moving from a scheme-driven approach to a mission-mode, convergence-driven system. It legally expands the job guarantee, leverages data and spatial technology for precision, strengthens Panchayat-led planning, and hard-wires transparency into delivery. By aligning rural employment with water security, infrastructure, livelihoods, and climate resilience, the Bill offers a clear roadmap for rural India—one that seeks to translate Viksit Bharat 2047 from aspiration into action, village by village.