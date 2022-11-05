Funny to hear KCR speaking about democracy, says Eatala

Hyderabad: It's strange that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is talking about democracy, said BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. He further commented that KCR is shredding crocodile tears that the country is deteriorating and reminded that they are going through the same pain in Telangana.

Addressing the media at party office in Hyderabad on Saturday, Rajender criticised that democracy was murdered during KCR's rule. Reminding that separate Telangana State was formed with lakhs of people participation and sacrifice of thousands of people in the agitation, he pointed out that KCR is ruling such hard-earned State like a dictator.

The BJP MLA asked KCR to explain how the four TRS MLAs involved in 'poaching case' could become honest people. "During its rule, Congress used to respect Opposition leaders on par with its own MLAs." He questioned how the TRS could give minister posts to the candidates of other parties? Is this democracy? Is it not true that soon after forming separate State, several regulations were imposed on media? A few media are showcasing KCR's scripted programmes, he alleged.

The BJP MLA alleged that KCR didn't introduced welfare schemes for public welfare but for votes. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will win Munugodu bypoll and KCR will taste defeat, he asserted.