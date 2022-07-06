Furnish report of Sirpurkar panel to A-G, Amicus Curiae: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Tuesday heard the batch of PILs seeking a direction to hand over the "Disha Encounter" case to the CBI. The CJ bench directed the Registry, High Court, to furnish the entire report of the Sirpurkar Commission to the Amicus Curiae and the Advocate-General for further hearing.

Considering the request made by Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad, the CJ bench ordered the Registry of the HC to furnish a copy of Justice Sirpurkar's commission on the alleged fake encounter of the accused involved in Disha's rape and murder, along with a set of annexures enclosed with the order to enable the State government to address the matter.

Though a copy of the Sirpur Commission was furnished to the Amicus Curiae, the report was incomplete viz, some annexures and photographs were missing. Hence, the court directed the Registry to furnish the complete copy of the commission report to Amicus Curiae Desai Prakash Reddy and A-G.

The bench declined the plea of the Amicus Curiae to issue notices to the 10 police officers who were involved in the alleged fake Disha Encounter as the State's version was not heard by the court.

The Sirpurkar Commission had recommended charging them under Section 302 IPC. However, the court declined to issue notices to the police Officers without hearing from the State.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 5.