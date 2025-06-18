Gaddam Vivek Venkata Swamy Takes Charge as Minister in Telangana

Gaddam Vivek Venkata Swamy has officially assumed his role as the Minister for Labour and Mines in the Telangana Secretariat.

His appointment comes as part of a recent cabinet expansion, during which two other ministers, Vakiti Srihari and Adluri Laxman Kumar, also received departmental responsibilities.

Adluri Laxman Kumar has been assigned to oversee the SC, ST and Minority Welfare departments, while Vakiti Srihari will manage the Sports, Youth Services and Animal Husbandry sectors. This expansion has increased the number of cabinet ministers in the Telangana government.