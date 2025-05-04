Gadkari to lay foundation for NH projects in TG tomorrow

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects in Telangana on May 5.

Gadkari will participate in groundbreaking and inauguration events at Kagaz Nagar X Road in Adilabad and Amberpet in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said that 26 projects spanning approximately 167 km and costing Rs 5,416 crore will be inaugurated, and foundations for new projects will be laid. This includes the inauguration of 14 projects and groundbreaking ceremonies for new national highway initiatives valued at Rs 826 crore.

The Union Minister said that the central government is prioritizing infrastructure development in 90 per cent of districts across the country. This initiative aims to transform the nation’s landscape with development rapidly. The objective is for the comprehensive development of basic infrastructure to achieve rapid and all-encompassing growth. In turn, it enhances employment opportunities. The central government is focused on improving various connectivity sectors including roads, railways, air travel, ports, and telecommunications. Kishan Reddy said that the Modi government has successfully connected 32 districts in Telangana with national highways.

“In 2014, Telangana had approximately 2,500 kilometres of national highways; this figure has now increased to around 5,200 kilometres. The central government has invested Rs 1,25,485 crore in national highway development in Telangana.”

Telangana has several national highway projects underway, including important economic corridors and tourism promotion projects. Hyderabad also plays a pivotal role in national development, key national highways are being developed. These include the road from Hyderabad to Mumbai via Nagpur and connectivity from Warangal to Vijayawada via Bhupalpally. Efforts are being made to reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh to construct a four-lane elevated corridor. Plans are also in place to expand National Highway 65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada to six lanes.

However, several projects have faced challenges in the state due to incomplete land acquisition problems.

“I wrote letters to the former Chief Ministers KCR and current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the land acquisition, which has delayed project completion.” Further, to increase transportation efficiency, the government is expediting the construction of 10,000 km Greenfield corridors with an investment of Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

In Telangana, work is carried out on approximately 136 kilometres of new highways, costing Rs 4,500 crore. The major projects providing connectivity to Telangana are the Surat-Solapur-Chennai corridor (1,056 km, with Rs 40,615 crore) and the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam corridor (164 km, with Rs 6,000 crore). The centre is committing vast resources to these developments in Telangana. However, the state government should ensure early completion of the land acquisition process for the early completion of the project. Later, he inspected the Amberpet flyover project.