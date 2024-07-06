Gadwal BRS MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy joins Congress party

Gadwal: BRS MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy from Gadwala has joined the Congress party. This took place in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC state affairs in-charge Deepa Dasamunshi at the CM's residence in Hyderabad. During the event, CM Revanth Reddy welcomed him into the Congress by presenting him with a scarf. Ministers Jupalli, Ponguleti, MP Mallu Ravi, and others attended the event.

Despite the strong campaign and protests against his entry by former ZP chairperson Sarita MLA, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy's shift to the Congress has materialized. This move is part of a larger trend, with six MLAs and six MLC s having already joined the Congress from BRS. Notably, BRS secured only two out of 14 assembly seats in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.