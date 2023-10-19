Gadwal DCC President joins BRS

Hyderabad: In a shock to the Congress party, the Gadwal DCC President Patel Prabhakar Reddy joined BRS in the presence of Minister T Harish Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking during the joining programme, Harish Rao said that the BRS party would win all the seats in the undivided Mahbubnagar district. The development so far in Gadwal district was due to the BRS party. Further development is possible only with the BRS party. Let's ensure the victory of Krishnamohan Reddy in Gadwal and let's continue the development of Gadwal. The Congress party is unable to find candidates to contest the election.

Harish Rao said that the Congress party was trying to cheat people in the name of guarantees by changing the names of welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. People are asking who the guarantor of Congress party guarantees was. The Chief Minister KCR is the guarantee for the manifesto and assurances of the same BRS party.

Patel Prabhakar Reddy said that there was a lack of leadership in Congress and a culture of selling tickets for huge sums of money. He said that the BRS party would win in Telangana and he joined the party with the belief that development and welfare were possible only with CM KCR.

Along with Patel Prabhakar Reddy Congress, other leaders like MIM councillor Bangi Priyanka, Bangi Sudarshan, Raghu Naidu Gadwal Congress Party Mandal President, Shrikant Goud Dharur Mandal Congress Party President, Vishwanath Reddy, KT Doddi Mandal Congress Party President, President of Umadevi District Women's Division ex ZPTC, Pula Karnakar is the District Vice President of the Congress Party.