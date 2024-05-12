Gadwal: Dy CM joins brother Mallu Ravi in campaign

Gadwal : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka, alongside his brother Mallu Ravi and party stalwart Sampath Kumar, spearheaded a roadshow in Leeja Municipality as part of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Bhatti criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration alleging that it had favoured capitalists like Adani and Ambani. The Deputy CM stressed the need to support Rahul Gandhi’s vision of wealth redistribution towards the marginalised sections of society.

Highlighting the state’s governance under the BRS party, he accused them of decade-long corruption, contrasting it with their own agenda focused on empowering farmers, providing affordable housing, and executing essential infrastructure projects promptly.

Critiquing the BRS, he said, “If you vote for BRS party, what will they do? There is no government in Centre and state to help him (KCR).” He compared the BRS party with a drowning ship stating, “This is why every BRS leader is jumping one by one to other parties and escaping.”

“The BRS party candidate, who is supposing himself as an educationalist, is an arrow to kill Congress triggered by KCR and to divide the votes of SCs, STs, and BCs people,” he said.

In response to allegations from rival parties, he pledged immediate attention to education, roads, and irrigation projects post the elections, promising development under Mallu Ravi’s parliamentary tenure. Meanwhile, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar criticised his opponents, accusing them of neglecting critical developmental projects like the Medikonda road. “Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is always ready to give funds for roads, colleges, over bridges, and irrigation schemes, which have been pending for the last ten years due to the ‘dacoit’ rule of the BRS party.” Concluding the gathering, Mallu Ravi, the Congress party’s Nagarkurnool parliamentary candidate, reiterated their commitment to implementing welfare measures, promising a comprehensive suite of guarantees.