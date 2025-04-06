Gadwal Farmers Join Telangana’s First Seed Festival in Kadthal Led by Nelatalli Foundation

Gadwal: A group of enthusiastic farmers from Aija Mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, led by the Nelatalli Foundation, embarked on a journey to participate in Telangana's first-ever Seed Festival, being organized by the Council for Green Revolution in Anamaspally, Kadthal. The three-day event is being held from June 4 to 6.

The farmers reached the venue today, June 5, to take part in the celebrations aimed at promoting indigenous seed conservation and sustainable agricultural practices.

Representing the Nelatalli Foundation, members Chinnikrishna and Sunil joined the journey alongside dedicated farmers including Ganapathi Reddy, Anjaneyulu, Gokari, Rajendra Reddy, Mallesh, Rajender Reddy, Rangaswamy, Srikanth Reddy, Shankar, Rajesh, Ramakrishna, Anjaneyulu, and Narasimha Reddy.

The Seed Festival is expected to serve as a significant platform for knowledge sharing among farmers, agri-experts, and seed savers, highlighting the importance of preserving traditional seeds in the face of climate change and market-driven agriculture.