Gadwal: Farmers thank MLA for 11KV Substation
Gadwal: Farmers and residents from Sompuram, Yarsandoddi, and Sultampuram villages met MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district on Monday. They expressed their gratitude for his efforts in securing government approval for an 11KV substation in Sompuram village, KTDoddi Mandal.
People of the three villages honouredthe MLA by presenting a flower bouquet and draping a shawl over him. They also distributed sweets as a token of their appreciation. Notably, a budget of Rs 354.71 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.
