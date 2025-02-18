  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gadwal: Farmers thank MLA for 11KV Substation

Gadwal: Farmers thank MLA for 11KV Substation
x
Highlights

Gadwal: Farmers and residents from Sompuram, Yarsandoddi, and Sultampuram villages met MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy at the MLA camp office in Gadwal...

Gadwal: Farmers and residents from Sompuram, Yarsandoddi, and Sultampuram villages met MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy at the MLA camp office in Gadwal district on Monday. They expressed their gratitude for his efforts in securing government approval for an 11KV substation in Sompuram village, KTDoddi Mandal.

People of the three villages honouredthe MLA by presenting a flower bouquet and draping a shawl over him. They also distributed sweets as a token of their appreciation. Notably, a budget of Rs 354.71 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick