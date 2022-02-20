Gadwal: Foundation laid for Mannepadu-NH 44 road

Gadwal: The long-pending demand from Mannepadu residents was fulfilled with the foundation of a BT road connecting Mannepaud village to National Highway 44 via Pullur in Undavelli mandal of Gadwal district on Sunday.

Alampur MLA Abraham and Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu took part in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of the BT road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.27 crore. While speaking on the occasion, Alampur MLA said that after persistent efforts and follow-ups they finally achieved the sanction of a new BT road connecting the people of Mannepadu to NH 44.

"The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving highest priority to the development of basic infrastructure facilities in the rural areas. Be it roads, drains, water tanks, pipeline laying and other essential development facilities like crematorium, dumping and segregation yards to each and every village, parks and others have been taken up in a big way during the past 7 years.

Today, each and every village in Telangana has undergone a complete face lift and every section of the people in the State has some or the other benefits from the government schemes," said the Alampur MLA and Nagarkurnool MP, while speaking at the land breaking ceremony of the BT road.