Gadwal: MLA Bandla Krishan Mohan Reddy distributes food to Covid patients

Gadwal: Local legislator Bandla Krishan Mohan Reddy distributed food to the Covid-19 patients and their relatives at Government hospital in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA advised the Covid-19 patients to not to worry and urged them to adhere to doctors' advice and use medicines regularly and have nutritious food to improve immunity.

"Covid is just like any other disease; however, one must be careful and be cautious. Eating good food and usage of regular medicines as per doctor's advice will cure 90 per cent of Covid.

The government is ensuring that all necessary facilities and adequate oxygen beds, ventilators and medicines are supplied to the public.

Gadwal Municipal Chairman B S Keshav, DM&HO Chandu Nayak, TRS counselors and others were present.