Gadwal : MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy distributes 80 bicycles to students

Gadwal : Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy on Monday distributed 80 bicycles to government junior college girl students in Gattu mandal of Gadwal district.

While speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the main goal of State government is to make sure that each and every poor student gets good quality education for which the government is doing all that it can to encourage the students towards education and providing all kinds of facilities like residential education, free uniforms, books and other things.

The MLA said that the government has decided to provide bicycles to the students to encourage the girl students particularly at the junior and degree college level, The MLA also said that he is distributing 80 cycles to girl students at Government College at Gattu mandal to encourage them to be punctual to college regularly.

The MLA also promised that very soon Gattu mandal will get a Degree college and he is convincing the government regarding the same.

"Earlier in Andhra Pradesh, Gattu mandal was branded as the most backward and least literate Mandal in the state. However after formation of new State of Telangana, the scenario has completely changed. The enrolment in higher education has increased tremendously.

From a mere 60 students when Gattu Junior college was formed, now this strength has increased to 380 studnets. This clearly speaks volumes how the State government is encouraging education for the students and increasing the literacy rate of Gattu mandal tremendously. I am sure Gattu will top the entire state in literacy in the coming days," said the MLA.

The MLA who came to know about the scarcity of lecturers and need for watchmen for the Gattu Junior college promised to resolve the same immediately.

Reminding that how the government had established various gurukulas and providing good quality residential education to the students of rural areas, the MLA said that the government is taking all measures to resolve the scarcity of teachers and lecturers in the schools and colleges.

The MLA said that as a part of providing a science lab in Gattu junior college, the government had provided Rs. 5 lakhs for setting up of a science lab in the college through MP local area development funds.

Stressing on the importance of vaccination to each and every individual in the mandal, the MLA urged the public to ensure they get vaccinated at the earliest. He expressed concern that people of Gattu are exhibiting vaccine hesitancy and said that if they have any myths and apprehensions about the vaccine, they should shun all such thoughts and advised the people to take vaccination and keep themselves healthy from the deadly Covid infection. Earlier, the MLA was grandly welcomed by the students. After distributing the bicycles the MLA cut a cake and celebrated his birthday amidst the students.

MPP Vijay ZPTC Basu Shyamala, PACS Chairman Venkatesh, Sarpanch Dhanalakshmi, Mandal Sarpanch Association President Hanumanthu Naidu, JDP Co-option Number, Mandal Co-option member TRS Party Gadwala Mandal President Ramesh Naidu, TRS party leaders, activists, youth members, college staff and students participated in the programme.