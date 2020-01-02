Gadwal MLA launches second phase of Palle Pragathi in Pudur

Gadwal: Local legislator Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of Palle Pragathi at Pudur village in Gadwal district on Thursday and said that the main objective of Palle Pragathi was to continue the works taken up during the first phase of the programme.

"Our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is committed to bring a complete face change to all villages. Villages are our country's backbone and we would be only able to achieve development by developing our villages. This time, in addition to continuing the clean and green programmes with the support of all villagers, the officials and people's representatives are also focusing on continuing the works of Individual Household Latrines, sink pits, planting trees, cleaning drains and construction of new roads and drainages in the villages wherever necessary. I am sure that Pragathi programme will bring in comprehensive changes in the villages and every village will become a model village," he said.



The Gadwal MLA also stressed that the major focus of Palle Pragathi was to ensure that every village was kept neat and clean and everyone must extend their helping hand in clearing garbage. "We must all make it a habit to ensure our household garbage is thrown only in the garbage collection bins, so that it will help our people remain healthy giving no scope for spread of diseases," observed the MLA.