Gadwal: Police celebrates The Safety Day

Gadwal: The district police celebrated The Safety Day as part of Telangana state incarnation decennial celebrations. On the occasion, a rally of petrol cars and Blue Colt vehicles was conducted under the aegis of district SP K Shrujana on Sunday morning.

Alampur MLA Dr VM Abraham,ZP Chairperson Sarita Tirupatiah,10th Battalion commandant Sri Ram Prakash,DSP Rangaswamy, Armed Forces SP Immanuel attended the programme as guests. The rally commenced with raising of peace slogans from YSR Chowk with special police band. It passed through SunkulammaMettu,New Bus stand, Krishna VeniChowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Court Circle, up to JammiChettu. Public representatives, youth, Students and urban people participated in it and made the rally a grand success.

SP Shrujana surprised everyone by driving an Innova car herself. She said that various programmes would be organised to inform the public about the services rendered by the police for the last nine years.

After the formation of Telangana, CM KCR took many initiatives to strengthen the department and facilitated construction of several buildings for police stations, circle offices, district police offices with the highest standards. She assured that the police were also at the service of the people round-the-clock, in maintaining law and order and checking crimes.

CIs of Gadwal, Alampur, Shanti Nagar Chandra Sekhar, Srinivas and Shiva Shankar,RI Nagesh,and SIs of all police stations and other staff participated in the rally.