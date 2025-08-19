Gadwal Police Nab Three with 1.6 Kg Ganja, Supply Racket Busted

Gadwal: Gadwal police arrested three persons who were illegally transporting and selling ganja brought from Solapur, Maharashtra, to youths in Gadwal and Aiza towns. Police seized 1.65 kilograms of ganja and three mobile phones from the accused.

According to police, based on credible information, Gadwal Town Sub-Inspector Kalyan Kumar and his team conducted a raid near the railway station bridge at 8:30 am today. They detained three suspicious persons and, upon inspection, found ganja in their possession. A case was registered at Gadwal Town Police Station under Crime No. 173/2025.

Accused details:

A1: Bhasha Miya, 28, Decoration Worker, resident of Sherelli Street, Gadwal Town.

A2: Poorna Ambadas alias Ajay, 25, Shopkeeper, resident of Aiza.

A3: Chakali Parusha Ramudu, 22, Mason, resident of Aiza.

Modus Operandi:

The three accused, who are friends, had been procuring ganja in bulk from Solapur, Maharashtra, for the past six months. They packed it into small sachets and sold it to local youth and known customers in Gadwal and Aiza towns. During interrogation, they confessed to selling ganja to nearly 30 individuals, with more names likely to surface as the investigation continues.

Seized property:

1. 1.65 kilograms of ganja

2. 3 mobile phones

Investigation:

Under the directions of Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, and supervision of DSP Mogilayya and CI T. Srinu, SI Kalyan Kumar’s team successfully apprehended the culprits. The accused will be produced in court and remanded.

The DSP commended police personnel Chandrayya, Veeresh, and Kiran for their efficient work in cracking the case.