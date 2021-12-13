Gadwal: Rs 25L ex gratia sought for families of farmers

Gadwal: Narayana Murthy, actor, Director and Producer of 'Rythanna' movie, after watching the movie along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnma Mohan Reddy, said that the Central government's move to repeal the black farming laws was a welcome move and demanded that the Central government must pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of each farmer who lost their lives during agitation in Delhi.

Though late, but the Centre has at last heeded the problems of farmers and taken a right decision favouring them. However many farmers who took part in the agitation have lost their lives. Now the government has to come to the rescue of their families and extend them some kind of support.

"Through Rythanna movie we have projected the plights of the farmers and tried to enlighten the farming community about the black farming laws and other power laws enacted by the government. We are happy that the Telangana government had announced Rs. 3 lakh compensation to all those farmers who lost their lives during agitation," said Narayana Murthy while promoting his movie in Gadwal on Sunday.

The Rythanna movie was screened at Navrang Theater in Gadwala district. Bandla Krishna Mohan along with other leaders and public representatives, who watched the movie, appraised R Narayana Murthy's efforts to bring out such an informative and motivated movie for the farming community and the people in general, who can know the plights of farmers and their hardships.

"That agriculture is a way of life for the farmers and it should not be seen through the corporate prism. The government must heed the voices of the farmers through humanitarian view and must come out with innovative schemes and programmes to strengthen them instead of handing over them to the corporate companies who may exploit the farmers and further ruin their livelihood," observed the Gadwal MLA.

R Narayana Murthy while speaking on the occasion, urged every farmer to watch the film and asked them to extend their support and encouragement to do more such good films for the farmers.

They demanded that the illegal cases against farmers who fought against black laws be dropped.

The film actor praised the Telangana government for its pro-active initiatives to support the farmers' community in the State and said that Chief Minister KCR has taken up various schemes and programmes for the upliftment of the farmers and had completely changed the face of farming sector in the State.