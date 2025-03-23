"Gadwal SP Warns Against Online Betting and Gaming: Strict Action to Be Taken Against Offenders"

Gadwal : District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has issued a strong warning against online betting and gaming, urging youth and students to stay away from such addictive and illegal activities. The SP emphasized that those who indulge in online betting, play games on illegal gaming apps, or promote them through social media will face strict legal action.

The increasing trend of online betting and gaming addiction among young people has led to severe financial losses, debts, and even life-threatening consequences. Many students and youth, lured by the illusion of making quick money, have fallen into the trap of online betting apps, ultimately ruining their lives. In response, the district police have implemented strict surveillance measures to curb online betting activities.

Public Alert from the SP

SP Srinivas Rao urged the public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to fraudulent advertisements and messages promising high financial returns through online betting and gaming. He stressed that no one should trust messages or links claiming to offer easy money.

"Online betting and gaming apps are extremely dangerous. Once someone gets trapped in them, it becomes difficult to escape. Many people have suffered financial losses by investing in unknown and unregulated online platforms. Moreover, victims often face threats from app operators," said the SP.

Dangers of Online Betting and Gaming

The SP highlighted that technological advancements and the widespread availability of the internet have increased social media influence. However, lack of awareness has led many people, especially the youth, into serious trouble. Fraudulent advertisements and messages mislead people into online betting and investing in fake platforms, resulting in massive financial losses.

Additionally, gaming apps often involve malicious practices, such as stealing personal and banking information through fake links. The SP warned that online gaming is not just entertainment—it can be a gateway to cyber fraud and financial scams.

Strict Legal Action Against Offenders

SP Srinivas Rao made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who engage in online betting or gaming and those who promote such activities. The police department has established a special surveillance team to monitor online betting activities.

Those involved in:

Placing bets on illegal apps

Playing games on unregulated gaming platforms

Promoting online betting apps on social media

will face severe legal consequences.

The SP also issued a stern warning to social media influencers who promote online betting and gaming apps, stating that no one will be spared. He urged the youth to act responsibly and refrain from engaging in illegal online gaming promotions.

Public Cooperation and Reporting of Illegal Activities

The district police have appealed to the public to report any information regarding online betting and gaming promotions. Citizens are encouraged to call Dial 100 or inform their local police stations if they come across any such activities.

SP Srinivas Rao reassured that strict legal action will be taken against those promoting illegal betting apps on social media. The police department will also launch awareness campaigns to educate people about the risks and consequences of online betting and gaming.

The SP concluded by urging the youth to focus on their studies and careers instead of getting trapped in financial scams. He emphasized that online betting is not a shortcut to wealth but a dangerous trap that can destroy lives.