Gadwal’s Akkala Priyanka Secures ₹20 Lakh Scholarship for Higher Studies in New York.

Gadwal : Gadwal district’s young talent, Akkala Priyanka, daughter of handloom worker Akkala Shantharam, has been selected under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Overseas Education Scheme to pursue higher education abroad. She is among the 60 students from backward classes (BC) in Telangana chosen for postgraduate studies in foreign universities.

With the support and efforts of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Priyanka secured admission to a two-year Master of Science course in New York. Under this scheme, the Telangana government will provide a ₹20 lakh scholarship to help her complete her studies.

Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka stated, “This scheme is a boon for underprivileged students from backward communities like mine. Coming from a family dependent on traditional weaving, studying abroad would have been impossible without this support. I sincerely thank Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy for enabling students like me to achieve their dreams.”

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Overseas Education Scheme continues to empower financially weaker students from BC communities, helping them access quality education and brighter career opportunities on a global stage.