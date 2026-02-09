MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th February 2026

Hats-off to Pariksha Pe Charcha

As a teacher and an educator with more than 20 years of teaching experience and guiding Class 10 students for their Board exams, I wish to acknowledge the wonderfully beneficial initiative

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC). It is good to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally engages with students and comes up with various ways of overcoming academic stress, apart from giving them valuable life lessons. During his interaction with students, he underlined that knowledge matters, but continuous practice is necessary to make one capable. He underscored the importance of honing both life and professional skills. After all, exams are part of life and not life itself. Modi was right in his observation that students should not judge themselves vis-à-vis marks, ranks and grades but instead introspect on where their life was headed and set achievable goals. Reading biographies of great achievers across fields, will indeed inspire the young minds to carve a path for themselves. They should make judicious use of technology, was his advice to the youngsters. In the ninth edition of PPC, Modi has stressed the need to approach Board exams with a positive mindset and do away with unnecessary anxiety, doubt and fear that haunt students preparing for Board exams.

Parimala G Tadas,Hyderabad-50

A good transformative tool for students

Pariksha Pe Charcha very beautifully transforms exams into festivals of learning and courage. This year, even as students face their board and entrance exams, their parents too are stressed. My advice to every student headed for exams is-embrace the 3D mantra: dedication, determination and discipline. You are stronger than you know.

TS Karthik,Chennai-10

Parliament exchanges have turned shameful

Apropos of ‘Parliament held hostage after oppn abdicates its responsibility’ (THI Feb 7). The ongoing Budget Session in Parliament shows Indian democracy in a very bad light. Distasteful and shameful exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, ignited by Rahul Gandhi quoting from an unpublished book authored by a former army chief. Disagreeing with one-sided opposition-bashing by the article’s author, both opposition and government are at fault. The opposition must have sought a debate on the more important current issue-Trump’s slashing of tariffs on Indian goods, based on India stopping import of Russian oil. Meanwhile, it is the responsibility of the government to expose the opposition’s mischievous intention on the General’s book, through decorous debate, fully involving the opposition too.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi

Prioritise AQV, the game changer

It is good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh as the foundation stone for Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) was laid on Saturday at Uddandarayunipalem. With this, Amaravati will no longer be identified with ironic buildings but with future technologies, especially quantum related technologies. Amaravati, which is being developed as greenfield capital, is projected to be a game changer like Hitec City for Hyderabad. It is a good augury that 14 major companies like IBM, TCS and L&T have agreed to start operations in AQV, which would integrate hardware, software, algorithms, research, training and exports at one location. The authorities must prioritise AQV for the benefit of lakhs of job aspirants and the state’s economy.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,Tiruvuru (AP)

Mr Rahul, spare a thought

for publishers and readers

Having spent a lifetime in publishing, it is depressing to watch Rahul Gandhi fret over a withheld book, while BJP member Nishikant Dubey counters with selective Nehru controversies. Neither seems to know that while books are GST-free, everything that makes them—paper, printing, logistics, even royalties—is taxed. With no input tax credit, publishers absorb the blow and readers pay more. If MPs devoted even a fraction of this outrage to the anomaly, the debate might finally educate someone.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad-103