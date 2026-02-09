Massive turnout at Dy CM Bhatti’s Wyra roadshow

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu led a roadshow as part of the Congress campaign for the Wyra municipal elections on Sunday, drawing a massive turnout and turning the town’s main roads into a sea of people showing their support for Congress.

The roadshow began at the Ayyappa Swamy temple in Wyra and proceeded up to Madhira Cross Road, covering a distance of nearly 2 km. Congress supporters, party workers, women and youth participated in large numbers, creating a festive atmosphere along the route.

Holding Congress flags and raising slogans of “Jai Congress” and “Jai Bhatti Vikramarka,” the crowd marched enthusiastically as the Deputy Chief Minister moved forward, greeting people and acknowledging supporters from among the gathering. Every major road through which the roadshow passed witnessed heavy crowds, with supporters showering flowers and waving party flags. The event reflected the strong public support for the Congress, party leaders said.

The roadshow also conveyed a message of continued public backing for the Congress government, which has prioritised welfare and development programmes in the State, they added. Bhatti’s direct involvement in the Wyra municipal election campaign has infused fresh enthusiasm among party cadres, who see the roadshow as a boost to the Congress’s prospects in the polls.

Local MLA Maloth Ramdas Naik, Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation Chairman Naidu Satyanarayana, District Congress Committee president Nuthi Satyanarayana, former DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad, candidates contesting from various divisions, and other senior party leaders took part in the roadshow.