Gajwel: TRS Formation Day celebrations held

Gajwel: TRS foundation day celebrations were organised on a grand note under the aegis of TS Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDCL) Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prathap Reddy eulogised the battle by KCR to achieve separate statehood. The chairman also paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause. DCCB chairman of erstwhile district Chitti Devender Reddy, municipal chairman NC Chinna Rajamouli, Vice Chairman, governing Body members and leaders, attended the event.