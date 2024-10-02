Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations at Nagar Kurnool District SP Office

Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath paid rich tributes by garlanding the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the SP office.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad praised the intelligence and strategies of Gandhi, which led to India’s independence, and honored his contributions.

Additional SP CH Rameshwar, Nagar Kurnool DSP Srinivas, CI Kanakayya, RI Jagan, RSI Ghaus Pasha, and around 40 police personnel participated in the event.