Ganesh Nimarjan on September 19 in Hyderabad: Ganesh Utsav committee

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav committee has decided to hold the Ganesh Nimarjan on September 29, said the committee chief secretary Bhagavantha Rao.



Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bhagavantha Rao welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on Ganesh idol immersion and said that the committee along with the state government would go the high court next year.

"We will be successful in immersing the Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar and conduct POP tests after nimarjan and submit it to the high court. There is a hesitation on nimarjan process as the government did not submit a detailed report to the high court," he added.

It is known that the Supreme Court allowed the GHMC to immerse POP Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar. However, the permission was accorded for only this year.