Ganesh Nimarjan: Traffic curbs in Hyderabad tomorrow

Ganesh Nimajjanam in Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the wake of Ganesh idols immersion procession tomorrow from 6 am on Sunday to Monday morning. A control room has been set up to learn about the traffic restrictions and people can reach on 040-27852482, 9490598985, 9010303626.



A special colour coding has been accorded to the vehicles carrying the Ganesh idols and a route map has also been prepared by the traffic police. Traffic will be update every now and then in the Google Maps so that the commuters can avoid the routes and take alternative way.

Vehicles to be diverted

In the view of Ganesh idol immersion procession, the TSRTC buses will be diverted in some places in Hyderabad. Also, the buses from districts are allowed until city outskirts. Vehicles coming from Nalgonda will be permitted till LB Nagar and vehicles from Warangal and Devarakonda will be allowed till Uppal and Sagar ring road respectively. Vehicles from Mahabubnagar will be permitted be stopped at Aramghar.

Meanwhile, lorries from other states and districts will not be allowed into the city from Saturday midnight.

320 kilometres Shobhayatra

On the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, elaborate arrangements have been made for the Ganesh immersion procession. Since Ganesh shobhayatra in Hyderabad has been recognized across the country, the officials have been ordered to ensure all the routes are clear as the shobhayatra will be taken about 320 kilometres covering the entire GHMC limits.

Minister Talasani said that 19,000 police personnel have been deployed for the procession one each at a crane and an idol.