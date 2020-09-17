Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is not a one-way street: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Wednesday took a dig at the MIM saying Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is not a one-way street and the AIMIM members should also speak in Telugu occasionally.



KTR made these comments while replying a question in the State Legislative Council on the last day of the monsoon session by AIMIM MLCs -- Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri and Mirza Ul Hassan Effendi. The minister started his reply speaking in Telugu. This made Governor's nominee MLC Farooq Hussain to prompt KTR to speak in Urdu.

KTR replied saying that he does not think that senior MIM MLC Jafri cannot understand Telugu. Adding, "I can speak in Urdu. But, at least and occasionally Jafri should also speak in Telugu." He also reminded that Telugu is the first official language of the State. Further, he said Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb means both talking each other's language. The MIM members were never seen talking in Telugu in the State Assembly or the Council.

They have been raising the questions and participating in the discussions speaking only in Urdu and English. Contrary to this, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and other cabinet ministers were forced to respond to their questions mostly in the Urdu language or a mix of Urdu and English.