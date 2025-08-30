Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb: Milad-un-Nabi procession postponed to Sept 14

This year, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 14, after the culmination of Ganesh festivities. The procession scheduled for September 5 (12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, as per Islamic calendar) was postponed as the Ganesh immersion procession is being taken out on September 6.

Hyderabad is well-known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’, the mutual respect and the unity between Muslims and non-Muslims, enduring the Hyderabad’s Tehzeeb, the Muslim community head announced for the postponement of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession for the third consecutive year in a gesture aimed at fostering communal harmony. The Muslim community is set to witness the 1,500th birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed.

On Friday, a Committee led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the Milad-un-Nabi processions in the city. Asad was accompanied by AIMIM floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and members of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee.

The committee members urged the chief minister to grant permission for the processions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 14. They also sought the permission to organise a year-long celebration for the 1,500th birth anniversary this year. The committee also requested the CM to ensure decoration of historic mosques and dargahs. They also requested free electricity supply on the occasion.

The city is going to witness the Ganesh immersion on September 6, and Eid Milad on September 5. As the date coincides, the processions have been postponed to September 14.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured the Committee that on September 14, not only Hyderabad but also all the important places in the state will be illuminated, the ancient historical and important mosques and shrines will be illuminated. Revanth Reddy said that for the lighting and electrical decorations on the occasion of Eid Milad, he has instructed the electricity department for the free electricity, the Milad committees should follow the protocol in this regard.

During a meeting at the Command Control Centre, the Chief Minister said that since this is an important occasion, preparations will be made on a large scale, the government will leave no stone unturned.

After the meeting, the General Secretary of the committee, Maulana Syed Qadir Mohiuddin Quadri Junaid Pasha Zarin said that on September 14, the Milad Procession will be taken out from the historic Mecca Masjid. He requested all the Milad Committees to cooperate with the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee and arrange for a very disciplined and peaceful procession.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad City police commissioner CV Anand conducted a review meeting at the Purani Haveli office in Old city with South Zone police officials and the meeting discussed the security measures and police arrangements to be taken during the Ganesh immersion.

The Commissioner spoke about the lapses that occurred during past immersions. He discussed the precautions to be taken regarding law and order, given the Milad-un-Nabi festival and Ganesh idols Immersion.

He stated that an action plan was discussed for the speedy transportation of Ganesh idols for immersion, and appropriate instructions were given to all officials.