Gangula Kamalakar gets relief as High Court dismisses petition against his election

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar got relief in the High Court. The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed to disqualify Gangula's election as Karimnagar MLA in 2018 on the pretext of exceeding the expenditure for the election campaign.



It is known that Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar had filed a petition in the High Court that Gangula has made an expenditure, which is more than what the Election Commission has stipulated. The High Court has conducted an inquiry on this today.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench dismissed the petition saying that there was no proper evidence. On the other hand, the High Court will hear the petition filed by BJP's Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay to cancel the election of Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday.