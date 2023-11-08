Live
- BJP MLA ticket scam: Karnataka Police submit 800-page charge sheet in court
- Japan to Tiger 3, Pippa to Ghoomer: Latest Movies and OTT Releases for This Weekend
- Men’s ODI WC: Adam Gilchrist backs Josh Inglis to return back to form for Australia
- AI to drive medical devices industry to $1.2 bn in 2027: Report
- Men’s ODI WC: I just can’t quite work out this Australian side, says Ian Healy
- Fossil fuel addiction still gripping many nations: Report
- Afghans suffer mistreatment following expulsion from Pakistan
- WhatsApp may show ads in its Status and Channels sections
- Happy Diwali 2023: Sustainable Fashion Tips For The Festive Week
- Diwali Glam Guide 2023: Makeup Must-Haves for a Dazzling Festive Look!
Just In
Gangula Kamalakar gets relief as High Court dismisses petition against his election
Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar got relief in the High Court. The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed to disqualify Gangula's election as Karimnagar MLA in 2018
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Gangula Kamalakar got relief in the High Court. The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed to disqualify Gangula's election as Karimnagar MLA in 2018 on the pretext of exceeding the expenditure for the election campaign.
It is known that Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar had filed a petition in the High Court that Gangula has made an expenditure, which is more than what the Election Commission has stipulated. The High Court has conducted an inquiry on this today.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench dismissed the petition saying that there was no proper evidence. On the other hand, the High Court will hear the petition filed by BJP's Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay to cancel the election of Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday.