Gangula Kamalakar hits out at Centre for not buying yasangi paddy

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for its refusal to buy yasangi paddy produced in Telangana.

He took part in a farmers' protest at Gopalpur crossroad in Karimnagar Rural mandal on Monday demanding purchase of paddy from Telangana. He accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana and its farmers.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was lying and spreading false information with regard to yasangi paddy procurement, he said. According to the Constitution, the Central government is responsible for purchasing paddy but the Modi government is acting against the constitutional spirit, the Minister said. If the paddy was not bought by the Centre, the BJP would have to pay the price in the days to come.

The Union Minister Goyal insulted the people of Telangana by suggesting people in the State to consume broken rice. The BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar should make the Centre to buy rice if had any love for Telangana. The farmers' fights would continue until the Centre comes down and procures paddy from the State, Kamalakar said.

He accused Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of making contradicting statements on the issue of paddy procurement. If the issue was addressed at the earliest the farmers would have not suffered losses, he added.