Gangula Kamalakar Makes Controversial Comments On YS Sharmila

When YS Sharmila was stepping towards forming a party in Telangana, Minister for BC Welfare, Food & Civil Supplies and MLA from Karimnagar Constituency, Gangula Kamalakar once again made sensational remarks. He had earlier commented that there was no alternative to TRS in the state. He said that there is no one like KCR. He commented that after Sharmila steps into the state, then YS Jagan will come and thereafter Chandra Babu Naidu also enters the state.



Kamalakar warned that there would be clashes with YS Sharmila's party in Telangana again. The minister warned that we must protect KCR otherwise it will become a united state again. He said Andhra leaders will not be able to get electricity and water and Gangula Kamalakar also commented that KCR is the saviour of Telangana.

YS Sharmila's followers, on the other hand, say they will definitely go to public with promoting the welfare schemes undertaken by the YSR. They say the welfare schemes undertaken during the YS regime are strong for the party they are going to invest in. They also said that Sharmila is Telangana's daughter-in-law and KCR also has Andhra roots.

Off late, YS Sharmila is thinking to come up with a new party in Telangana and wants YS Rajashekara Reddy followers to support her and the party as well. She also conducted a couple of meetings in the city with the followers to know their views about the party.