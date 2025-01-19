Ganja and Hash Oil Seized in Madhapur: Two Arrested

Madhapur police busted a drug racket involving ganja and hash oil, creating a stir in the area.Task Force officers seized 830 grams of ganja and 14 grams of hash oil during the operation. The gang targeted software engineers and students, supplying them with drugs across Madhapur, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Nanakramguda.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended two individuals selling ganja in Siddique Nagar, Madhapur. Along with the arrests, the police seized a bike and registered a case under the NDPS Act. The accused are believed to have been encouraging students to develop a drug habit, posing a severe threat to youth in the area.

Authorities are intensifying their investigation to trace the supply chain and identify other gang members. Residents and parents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to ensure a drug-free community.