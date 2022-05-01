Ganja seized from overturned car, two absconding

Kothagudem: The Burgumphad police seized 250 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore on Sunday. A speeding car coming from Bhadrachalam overturned at Godavri bridge on Saturday night. Following the incident, sealed bags containing ganja were thrown out of the car.

The driver and other persons who were in the car fled the spot immediately. On receipt of information from locals, the police rushed to the spot and seized the contraband along with the card. The police suspect the consignment was being smuggled from Odisha state.